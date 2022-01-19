Wednesday, January 19, 2022
(STN Podcast E95) Fresh Perspectives: Driver Shortage, COVID-19 Pandemic, Propane Buses

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 95

By Claudia Newton

Conversations continue on how wages and the CDL process affect the driver shortage. Districts are struggling with a new wave of school closures and reduced bus ridership because of COVID-19, but is this an endemic rather than a pandemic?

Tony and Steve Whaley, Director of Autogas Business Development for the Propane Education & Research Council, discuss propane school buses, infrastructure, implementation plans and available funding.

Conversation with the Propane Education & Research Council.

