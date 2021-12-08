Stock Transportation in Alberta, Canada Receives Certificate of Recognition for Workplace Safety

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, Canada – Stock Transportation, a leader in school bus transportation, has received a Certificate of Recognition (COR) for workplace safety for its Edmonton, Alberta location through the Alberta Association of Safety Professionals.

A COR indicates that an employer’s health and safety management system has been evaluated by a certified auditor and meets provincial standards established by Occupational Health and Safety (OHS). The COR audit consists of ten different elements that evaluate an employer’s health and safety programs. The evaluation includes an in-depth review of the employer’s health and safety program, supporting documents verifying a thorough implementation and health and safety practices execution.

“Receiving the prestigious COR certification is a validation of our organization’s commitment to safety and the thoroughness of our health and safety programs that ensure our team members are safe,” said Mark Hannah, Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer – Canada. “It is a significant achievement, and we could not have done it without the leadership of General Manager, Christine Paquette, and Safety Manager, Kimberly Van Veld, both of whom were instrumental in providing invaluable feedback throughout the certification process.”

About Stock Transportation: For over 62 years, Stock Transportation has proudly been delivering safe, efficient, reliable student transportation services to passengers and procuring buses across Canada. Stock transports over 100,000 students daily (Pre-COVID Figures), operates more than 3,000 school buses and employs 3,700 outstanding team members who provide exceptional service out of 11 Customer Service Centers in both urban and rural areas throughout, Ontario, Nova Scotia, and Alberta. For more information visit https://www.stocktransportation.com/.