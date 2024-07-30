Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeMultimediaWATCH: STN EXPO Reno Live Stream-The Scalability of Electric School Buses
Multimedia

WATCH: STN EXPO Reno Live Stream-The Scalability of Electric School Buses

By Ruth Ashmore

The first session at Green Bus Summit during the 2024 STN EXPO Reno Conference featured a discussion moderated by STN President and Publisher Tony Corpin with panelists Craig Beaver, the administrator of transportation for Beaverton School District, Alex Cook, chief engineer of First Student and Cian Fields, the electrification manager for Boston Public Schools as they discussed their respective fleet electrification journeys and the intricacies of infrastructure adoption.

More conference coverage at stnonline.com/tag/stn-expo-reno/

Related: WATCH: STN EXPO Reno 2024
Related: (STN Podcast E219) Recap STN EXPO Reno: Awards, Training, Hands-on Experiences & More
Related: Green Bus Summit Spotlights Clean School Bus Progress

Previous article
Student Transportation of America’s Leadership Team and EV Program, Receive Top NSTA Awards
Next article
Blue Bird and Generate Capital Appoint General Manager for Clean Bus Solutions Joint Venture

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

July 2024

Learn more about the STN 2024 Innovator of the Year, Dr. Pallav Prakash, director of electrification program management for...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2024

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Have you attended a professional development conference or training this summer?
102 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.