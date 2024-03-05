Thomas Built Buses Achieves ‘World Class’ Net Promoter Score for Ninth Consecutive Year

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Thomas Built Buses (TBB), a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America, announced the company and its dealer network have achieved a “World Class” Net Promoter Score (NPS) for the ninth consecutive year. This recognition is the highest accolade any company can attain in its NPS, a distinction Thomas Built Buses has sustained for nearly a decade.

“For almost ten years, Thomas Built has prioritized excellence in customer experience (CX), reflected in our continuous achievement of a world-class Net Promoter Score,” said Anca Matache, general manager of CX and service at Thomas Built Buses. “In the last year, we refreshed the survey that goes out to our customers and created a dedicated one for Jouley, our electric school bus. We are currently piloting the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to aid in post-processing of survey data to provide specific, customized and actionable levers to our dealer network for continued improvement. As always, we extend our gratitude to our dealer network for their commitment to ensuring customer satisfaction at every turn.”

Thomas Built achieved the score based on positive customer feedback provided following school bus deliveries made throughout the year. The World Class NPS showcases the company’s dedication to CX, including excellent customer service and superior dealer network support.

The NPS is widely recognized as the leading indicator of customer loyalty. On a scale of 0 to 10, customers are asked how likely they are to recommend Thomas Built to a friend or colleague. Scores above 50 are considered “Excellent,” while scores above 80 are deemed “World Class.”

About Thomas Built Buses

Founded in 1916, Thomas Built Buses is a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America. Since the first Thomas Built bus rolled off the assembly line, the company has been committed to delivering the smartest and most innovative buses in North America. Learn more at https://thomasbuiltbuses.com or at https://www.facebook.com/thomasbuiltbuses.

Thomas Built Buses, Inc., headquartered in High Point, N.C., is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck North America LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive products and technologies for the commercial transportation industry. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets medium- and heavy-duty trucks, school buses, vehicle chassis and their associated technologies and components under the Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp and Detroit brands. Daimler Truck North America is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck, one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers.