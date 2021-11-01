More than 500 Electric School Buses on Order for Girardin in Quebec

DRUMMONDVILLE, Quebec– Girardin announced today having sold up to 510 Blue Bird and Micro Bird electric school buses since the start of the government’s electrification of pupil transportation program. This program requires that all new buses to enter Quebec school circuits after November 1st, 2021 be electric.

These impressive results are coming quickly and show just how important Girardin is in meeting Quebec Government’s objectives in terms of electrifying school buses. The objective is for 65% of the Quebec school bus fleet to be electric before 2030.

This announcement is closely following Girardin’s initiative last spring which resulted in obtaining purchasing intentions for 1200 electric school buses from more than 90 clients located in all regions of the Quebec province. The majority confirmed their orders, some being conditional to obtaining a satisfactory agreement with the government which would improve school bus routes remuneration for electric buses.

Deliveries will start as soon as this fall and will continue up to March 2024.

Girardin and its partners Micro Bird in Drummondville, Ecotuned in Varennes and Blue Bird Cummins PowerDriveTM make up a complete electric school bus offering of Type A, C and D, 100% electric, including heating for an additional GHG reduction.

The complete line of vehicles is supported by a world-class after-sale service team with locations in Drummondville (QC), Brantford (ON) and dedicated service centers in the Maritimes.

“We are feeling the enthusiasm and these sales are an undeniable vote of confidence towards Girardin and Blue Bird/Micro Bird electric buses. Our quality of product, our client-centric service and our capacity to support our clients make Girardin a prime partner in this transition towards electrification” – Michel Daneault, VP Sales & Service

Furthermore, a mobile service is also being made available to clients with a dedicated electric support phone line to address clients’ needs.

With its division GIRARDIN ENERGY, Girardin offers a turn-key service accompanying clients for infrastructures implementation, with the objective in mind to facilitate our clients’ transition toward electric.

About Micro Bird:

Micro Bird has been manufacturing buses for over 50 years. The school bus business has been a large part of the success of our company. The Girardin vision has brought the company to be an institution known for its quality, safety and service. The combination of smart solutions built into the Micro Bird make it significantly different and innovative. It is the leader in its class, providing the lowest cost of operation. For more information visit https://www.microbird.com/