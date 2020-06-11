Thursday, June 11, 2020
Home Industry Releases Treker Goes Back to School with the “Ahead of the Curve” Initiative
Industry Releases

Treker Goes Back to School with the “Ahead of the Curve” Initiative

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Today Treker announced its “Ahead of the Curve” Initiative which introduces an even more robust offering to help districts and transportation departments as they prepare to safely re-open schools in the fall. Treker understands the enormous task ahead of administrators and has been hard at work developing new features that are advanced, yet simple to use, and pose no additional cost to clients.

Treker’s four recent innovations include:

Contact Tracing — Report Every Treker portal comes with a Covid Tracing Report. If a child tests positive for Covid-19, an admin can instantly pull a report to see all students who rode the bus with that child on any days in question. With vital information at their fingertips, districts can take immediate action.

Face ID Check-in — Students can now check on and off the bus simply by looking at the driver’s tablet. The child’s face is matched to a picture provided by the parent or school information system. Face ID lessens the chance of spreading the virus by reducing hand-based activity such as swiping an RFID while boarding. It also saves districts money by eliminating the need for check-on hardware like cards and readers.

Health Pass — Newly added to Treker’s mobile app, this feature enables parents to update their child’s health status every two days. Green, yellow and red identifiers allow drivers and school admins to quickly note a rider’s wellness level. The Heath Pass also serves as a helpful reminder for parents to regularly monitor the health of their youngsters.

Instant Messaging — This feature allows admins, drivers and parents to communicate one-to-one or one-to-many. This can be crucial in the event of an emergency. For example, a dispatcher can notify all drivers in real-time if a school goes into lockdown. Or, a driver can hit one button to immediately let an admin know a rider isn’t feeling well. It also comes in handy for more common situations like a late bus. Administrators can communicate with all parents, parents of one particular route, or one parent. Parents can also communicate via the app.

Understanding that many district budgets have been cut, Treker has also adopted a “bring your own device” policy. Districts may have pre-negotiated pricing with carriers that allows them to receive tablets at a low, or no, cost. In this case, Treker can provide their industry-leading software and districts get all the benefits of Treker for a low monthly fee. “Our mission has always been to get students to school and home again safely, and we don’t want budget cuts to get in the way of that,” said Thy Tang, Treker founder. “Since the pandemic began we’ve been working on solutions to reduce the cost of the service and provide more safety features. The technology we’ve added will make our clients’ jobs a little easier and help keep kids safe.”

About Treker
Treker is a transportation communication platform that touts a proprietary, hands-free check- on system for riders, an intuitive app for parents with two-way communication, a tablet for drivers, and portals with robust reporting for administrators. With a mission to get all kids to school and home again safely, every day, the company continually innovates on behalf of those who have a hand in school travel. For more information, visit Treker.com.

Previous articleThomas Built Buses Launches Delayed Warranty Start Program
Next articleNo ‘Easy Button’ Available to Student Transporters in Response to Coronavirus

RELATED ARTICLES

Industry Releases

Thomas Built Buses Launches Delayed Warranty Start Program

PORTLAND, Ore. — Thomas Built Buses Inc. (TBB) announced today the “Delayed Warranty Start” program to assist customers with the effects of the COVID-19...
Read more
Industry Releases

Ohio EPA Program Recognizes Bendix For Environmental Stewardship Achievements

ELYRIA, Ohio — Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC has once again earned the Silver Award in the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Encouraging Environmental...
Read more
Industry Releases

First Blue Bird All Electric School Buses Delivered to a Transportation Contractor in California, Michael’s Transportation Service, Inc.

COLTON, Calif. — A-Z Bus Sales, Inc., a leading provider of clean transportation solutions, delivered five Type-D all electric school buses to Michael’s Transportation...
Read more
Industry Releases

Specialty Administration Services Launches Bus Specific Warranty

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — Since 2013 Specialty Administration Services has been the claims administration provider and delivers world class customer service and warranty support...
Read more
Industry Releases

Navistar Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

LISLE, Ill., — Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) today announced a second quarter 2020 net loss of $38 million, or $0.38 per diluted share,...
Read more
Industry Releases

Food Banks Across New York Get Boost From Leonard Bus Sales

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., — With COVID-19 straining food banks across the state, Leonard Bus Sales announced that that they will be doubling their donations...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

June 2020

This month's issue of STN discusses the coronavirus pandemic and how transportation directors are preparing to transport students again. Read...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Does your operation forecast needing additional school bus drivers for the new school year to adequately address an increase in routes, due to COVID-19 physical distancing demands?
205 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Report

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.