Thomas Built Buses Welcomes New Dealers to Platinum Support Program for 2024

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Thomas Built Buses, a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America, is proud to announce the addition of three new dealerships to its esteemed Platinum Support Dealer Program for 2024. Western Mountain Bus Sales of Nampa, Idaho, Myers Equipment of Canfield, Ohio, and Velocity Truck Centers serving British Columbia have all achieved Platinum certification. This designation demonstrates their commitment to providing unparalleled service and support to Thomas Built Buses customers.

The Platinum Support Dealer Program recognizes dealerships that go above and beyond in customer service, parts availability and service capabilities. These dealers have met rigorous standards and demonstrated unwavering dedication to operational excellence. Through an extensive training regimen, Platinum Support dealerships learn to eliminate waste from day-to-day business operations, pass down faster vehicle assessment, reduce vehicle downtime and lower vehicle lifecycle costs for the customer.

“The dedication and commitment demonstrated by Velocity Truck Centers, Myers Equipment and Western Mountain in achieving Platinum Support status is truly commendable,” said Dee Dee Parnell, general manager of dealer network development at Thomas Built Buses. “Their continuous pursuit of excellence ensures that our customers receive unparalleled sales and aftermarket support, reinforcing our commitment to superior service.”

Established in 2015, the Thomas Built Buses Platinum Support Dealer Program is focused on improving the customer experience. Today, nearly 80% of all Thomas Built dealers are Platinum Support-certified.

For more information on service offerings, contact your local Thomas Built dealer.

About Thomas Built Buses:

Founded in 1916, Thomas Built Buses is a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America. Since the first Thomas Built bus rolled off the assembly line, the company has been committed to delivering the smartest and most innovative buses in North America. Learn more at thomasbuiltbuses.com or facebook.com/thomasbuiltbuses.

Thomas Built Buses, Inc., headquartered in High Point, North Carolina, is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck North America LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive products and technologies for the commercial transportation industry. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets medium- and heavy-duty trucks, school buses, vehicle chassis and their associated technologies and components under the Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp and Detroit brands. Daimler Truck North America is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck, one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers.