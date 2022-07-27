Tony Ward Named Manager, Aftermarket Sales for Wabtec Bus Solutions

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. – Tony Ward has been named Manager, Aftermarket Sales, announced John Condon, Wabtec Bus Solutions Vice President of Sales, North America.

In this new position, Tony Ward will be responsible for developing the Aftermarket Sales and Service Department including spare parts, upgrades and overhauls and other aftermarket services for our Wabtec Bus Solutions national and international customer base. Mr. Ward’s responsibilities to include ensuring prompt parts distribution to customers and field technicians, develop and implement growth strategies and provide consultative sales and technical support to both customers and WBS employees.

Tony Ward previously served as National Sales Manager for Commercial and Personal Vehicles in North America and will continue to offer his support and expertise for this market. An industry veteran of more than 30 years, Tony began his career as Western Regional Sales Manager with Navistar. In 2005, he joined Ricon Corporation as Southeastern Regional Sales Manager and was promoted to National Sales Manager in 2009. Ricon Corporation was acquired by Wabtec in 2007.

About Wabtec Bus Solutions:

Brands you know and trust, Wabtec Bus Solutions companies Vapor Bus International, Ricon, Graham-White, and Stemmann are business units of Wabtec Corporation, leading global provider for the passenger transit and freight rail industries. Representing industry-leading manufacturers in each product category, Wabtec Bus Solutions provides performance-driven door systems and windows, e-bus charging equipment, mobility access lifts and ramps, and quality air dryers. For more information, contact your local Wabtec Bus Solutions representative or visit WabtecCorp.com/transit-bus.