Wednesday, July 27, 2022
NSTA Holds Annual Conference in Niagara Falls

By Taylor Hannon
Mike Martucci, the New York senator for the 42nd District and a past-president of the New York School Bus Contractor Association, speaks at the 2022 NSTA conference on July 26..
Mike Martucci, the New York senator for the 42nd District and a past-president of the New York School Bus Contractor Association, speaks at the 2022 NSTA conference on July 26.

The National School Transportation Association (NSTA) held its annual conference from July 23 through July 27 at the Sheraton Niagara Falls and Niagara Falls Convention Center in New York. School Transportation News President and Publisher Tony Corpin was among those in attendance to present Alex Cook, the chief engineer for First Student, with the inaugural Innovation Award. He was also on hand for Kellie Dean, owner of Dean Transportation in Michigan, to receive the NSTA Contractor of the Year Award sponsored by STN.

Meanwhile, sessions focused on NSTA’s legislative initiatives, electric school bus transition, transporting students with special needs, and more.

Sen. Mike Martucci of New York’s 42nd District was also in attendance.

