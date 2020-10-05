New Jersey Trooper Recognized for Saving Unconscious School Bus Driver

The New Jersey State Police featured trooper Mark Formosa of the agency’s Protective Services Unit in its recent “Blue and Gold Spotlight” for performing CPR on an unconscious school bus driver.

According to a Facebook post, Formosa was off-duty and waiting to pick up his daughter from Paul VI High School in Haddonfield Borough, New Jersey, on Sept. 24, when he observed students carrying an unresponsive female bus driver from her school bus before laying her on the ground.

Formosa immediately exited his car to give aid to the victim, who was reportedly not breathing and did not have a pulse. Formosa and an unidentified retired Camden County police officer performed CPR.

Emergency medical personnel arrived within minutes and following multiple shocks and rounds of CPR, the school bus driver was able to breathe on her own. She was reportedly then transported to the hospital where she remains listed in stable condition.

Related: New Jersey School Bus Driver Suspended for Not Wearing Face Mask

Related: New Jersey Law Requires Continued Pay of Public, Private Student Transporters

Related: New Jersey Student Transporter is Sweet on Her School Bus Drivers

Related: Update: COVID-19 Claims Life of Tennessee Student Transportation Leader

Related: Texas School Bus Driver’s Death Ruled Suicide Following Student Crossing Injury

“Although the woman has a long road ahead, she is expected to make a full recovery,” the New Jersey State Police stated. “The life-saving efforts of trooper Formosa, the retired officer, and EMS undoubtedly prevented a tragedy.”