Valeo Receives Sustainability Award for UV Purifier, Protective Shield Against Covid-19 for Buses

PARIS, France — Valeo has today received the International busplaner Sustainability Award 2021* for its UV Purifier for buses and coaches.

The technology, which is the most powerful in the world, clears the air of more than 95% of its microbes, viruses and bacteria while the vehicle is on the move with passengers on board.

Its effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2 has been scientifically proven by the Frankfurt University Hospital and the Institute for Laser Technologies in Medicine and Metrology at the University of Ulm (ILM).

The tests carried out by the ILM confirmed that Valeo’s UV Purifier has the ability to eliminate viruses with 95% efficiency in a single airflow cycle.The tests also show that the air change rate is very efficient – higher than the level recommended by the World Health Organization to limit the risk of infection by the spread of airborne viruses and bacteria.

Valeo is a world leader in vehicle air treatment systems. Improving air quality aims to make mobility safer, which is one of the Group’s key innovation focuses.

More about the UV Purifier: https://www.valeo-thermalbus.com/eu_en/Innovation/UV-air-purification.

* From German magazine busplaner in the “Vehicle Equipment (Interior)” category.

