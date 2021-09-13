Wednesday, September 15, 2021
HomeMultimediaACT Expo Conference Series with GreenPower
Multimedia

ACT Expo Conference Series with GreenPower

By Ruth Newton

Tony Corpin of School Transportation News stops by the GreenPower booth at the 2021 ACT Expo trade show floor in Long Beach, California, to discuss with Ryne Shetterly, vice president of sales and marketing, what districts should consider when looking at EVs for their operations.

To learn more about how your district can implement electric school buses and to see the GreenPower B.E.A.S.T bus in-person, please be sure to visit booth #410 at the STN EXPO Conference and Trade Show, Dec. 4–9 in Reno, Nevada. Register today at https://stnexpo.com/west.

Previous articleACT Expo Conference Series with Propane Education Research Council
Next articleACT Expo Conference Series with The Lion Electric Co.

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

September 2021

This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on federal funding for school bus Wi-fi, preparing for cyberthreats, and...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Do you embrace the capabilities of new technology at your school district/bus company?
28 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.