ACT Expo Conference Series with GreenPower

Tony Corpin of School Transportation News stops by the GreenPower booth at the 2021 ACT Expo trade show floor in Long Beach, California, to discuss with Ryne Shetterly, vice president of sales and marketing, what districts should consider when looking at EVs for their operations.

