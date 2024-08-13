Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E222) Tools to Get the Job Done: Georgia Garage Star Talks Maintenance Evolution

School Transportation Nation – Episode 222

By Claudia Newton

Ryan and Taylor delve into OEM leadership and business updates, rising electric vehicle insurance, and technology in the school bus garage. The STN August issue has more on fleet management.

“It’s changing a lot lately.” Garage Star and Shop Foreman Scottie McKinzie discusses going back to school, dealing with mechanic shortages, implementing new technology like safety equipment and propane buses, and streamlining inventory and operations at Futon County Schools in Georgia.

Read more about the bus garage.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 

 

Message from IC Bus.

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Thomas Built Buses Develops Curriculum to Educate Students on Electric School Buses
Second Installment of Zero Emission School Bus Funding Available in N.Y

