California Red Light Escort Instructional Video

California Red Light Escort is a detailed training video from Capistrano Unified School District that demonstrates procedures for safely unloading students who will be crossing the street (the state requires school bus drivers to cross all students in kindergarten through fifth grade).

Bus drivers are given a checklist to make sure that all stoplights are activated, and the roadway is clear before students’ cross. This list of procedures will help to ensure that students and drivers are prepared for safe exiting and crossing.

