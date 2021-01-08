Thursday, January 7, 2021
NASDPTS Seeks New Executive Director to Replace Retiring Hood

By Ryan Gray
The NASDPTS conference audience in Kansas City on Oct. 30, 2018. (STN Photo)
The NASDPTS conference audience in Kansas City on Oct. 30, 2018. (STN Photo)

The National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services posted its opening for a new executive director on Friday to replace Charlie Hood, a past NASDPTS president and the retired state of director for Florida.

Charlie Hood

Hood has served as the organization’s executive director since March 2014. NASDPTS President Patrick McManamon, the state director for Vermont announced Thursday that Hood will step down at the end of March.

“The knowledge, experience, and enthusiasm Charlie has brought to our association and to the executive director position will be difficult to match, but I can assure you that your board will do its due diligence to seek out a competent and qualified individual,” McManamon said in an email.

He explained that the NASDPTS Board of Directors anticipates having the new executive director in place by the beginning of March to start the transition with Hood. “With that said, it will be a speedy process,” McManamon added.

Proposals are due by Jan. 22 for review and to schedule interviews with a selection committee, chaired by president-elect Pat Schofill, the state director for Georgia. The NASDPTS board will approve the final candidate.

McManamon said the intent is to complete this process by the first week of February.

Hood worked for the Florida Department of Education for 33 years, retiring prior to accepting the NASDPTS position.

