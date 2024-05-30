(Free Webinar) Charging Ahead: Electric School Buses as Catalysts for Community Resilience

Thanks to aggressive funding opportunities, school districts nationwide are in the midst of a major endeavor: school bus fleet electrification. The benefits offered by electric school bus (ESB) fleets are well-documented, from improving air quality and contributing to the fight against climate change to saving school districts money.

But did you know that for many school districts, a transformative opportunity extends beyond just clean transportation? In this session, our expert speakers Dr. Jorge Elizondo, President and Co-Founder of Heila Technologies, and Vagelis Vossos, Energy Policy Researcher at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, will explore the transformative potential of electric school buses (ESBs) beyond their traditional role as transportation vehicles. Discover how schools can leverage advanced technologies, including bidirectional vehicle-to-grid (V2G) charging infrastructure, to establish resilience hubs benefiting students, staff, and the wider community.

Join us for a dynamic discussion on how schools can unlock the full potential of ESB fleets and bidirectional EV charging, including the current challenges school districts face with deployments, practical solutions to overcome these hurdles, and a detailed look into schools that have improved their energy resilience, sustainability, and cost-savings with fleet electrification. Don’t miss this chance to revolutionize your school’s approach to sustainability and resilience. Register now to secure your spot and lead the charge toward a brighter, more resilient future with electric school buses!

Speakers:

Dr. Jorge Elizondo is the President and a co-founder of Heila Technologies, an MIT spin-off dedicated to simplifying the deployment, operation, and optimization of microgrids which was acquired by Kohler Energy in 2021. Dr. Elizondo received his Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from MIT in 2016 where he worked on microgrid control and optimization strategies, and where he was heavily involved in the energy community receiving twice the MIT Clean Energy Prize top award and serving as the co-director of the MIT Energy Conference. Prior to MIT, Dr. Elizondo worked on the development of renewable energy projects in Mexico for five years and received an M.S. in Electrical Engineering and a B.S. in Physics from Monterrey’s Tech in Mexico.

