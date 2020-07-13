Tuesday, July 14, 2020
(Free Webinar) COVID-19 Back to School: Experts in the Trenches

The challenge has never been greater.

Synovia Solutions presents a webinar with three student transportation experts with a combined 60 years of transportation experience sharing their insight on the tech, the supplies and the programs transportation officials need to face the COVID-19 challenge.

Learn from the experts helping dozens of fleets, hundreds of schools and thousands of students.

Topics:

  • Student and Driver Safety: Plans and Technologies
  • Parent Communications: How to Stay Connected
  • Route Management: Smarter Routing Practices

Presented by

 

Presenters:

Brooks Brenkus, Transportation Consultant, TransPar

Brooks is a former Army transportation officer who has assisted federal, state, local government and education agencies in transportation operations improvement; organizational change management; strategy development; and information system requirements definition, acquisition, and implementation.

 

Brad Bishop, Founder, Synovia Solutions & Here Comes The Bus

Brad is a K-12 transportation leader with nearly 20 years of experience serving the industry with Synovia’s broad suite of digital solutions designed to help schools improve safety, save money and enhance service. He’s a father of five with suddenly vast experience in home school technology and an even more profound respect for the work of educators and administrators.

 

Elisa L. Schubert, Transportation Manager, Brightbill Transportation

Elisa began her career as a substitute school bus driver before climbing the ranks with Brightbill Transportation, where she is a leader with one of Pennsylvania’s leading private school bus transportation companies. She will provide her experience in working with seven different school districts as they prepare for the COVID-19 back to school challenge.

Special Reports

Multimedia

