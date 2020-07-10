Friday, July 10, 2020
Home Wire Reports Virginia School District Addresses Transportation Operations Amid COVID-19
Wire Reports

Virginia School District Addresses Transportation Operations Amid COVID-19

By Taylor Hannon

As school systems across Virginia try to figure out how to safely open in the fall, the Montgomery County School Board discussed challenges relating to transportation during a recent meeting, reported WSLS.

The school district is looking at two different transportation options. Option one is limiting bus capacity to 13 students on a 77-passenger bus, which would be accomplished by placing one student in every other seat. Excluding special education runs, transporting students under this option would require the use of all of the district’s 74 buses plus an additional 190 school buses.

It would also limit the maximum students who would be able to attend in-person class on assigned days to 25 percent of the district’s middle school and high school students.

Option two is limiting bus capacity to 26 students, or one student per seat. This option would also require students to wear face coverings. This option would double the number of middle and high school students who could attend in-person classes.

Related: School Bus Safety Resources
Related: Florida Students Ordered Back to In-Person Classes, But Counties Retain Flexibility
Related: American Academy of Pediatrics Says Students Need In-Person Instruction
Related: North Carolina Reallocates $14M from School Bus Replacement Fund

The district is awaiting results from a parent survey to determine how many children will be riding the bus before choosing an option. The results will also indicate changes for elementary schools, which could consist of staggering schedules and remote learning.

School campuses would be closed on Wednesdays for deep cleaning.

Previous articleWisconsin OK’s School Bus Barriers to Separate Students from Drivers

RELATED ARTICLES

Wire Reports

Maryland School District Board Rejects Attempt to Siphon School Bus Funds

By a 4-3 vote, the Anne Arundel County Council rejected an attempt to transfer $745,100 from student transportation to student mental health, The Baltimore...
Read more
Wire Reports

Students Inspire School Bus Driver to Go Back to School

A Massachusetts school bus driver said the students on his route inspired him to go back to school and complete his associate’s degree so...
Read more
Wire Reports

Nebraska Stuff the Bus Program Goes Virtual 

While the mission of Stuff the Bus, a United Way of Western Nebraska program, will remain the same with the goal to provide supplies...
Read more
Wire Reports

Colorado School District Likely to Cut Transportation Services by 90 Percent 

Poudre School District announced that current social distancing guidelines would restrict transportation to only 10 percent of the 14,000 students who normally ride the...
Read more
Wire Reports

New Jersey High School Utilizes School Buses for Graduation Ceremony

Bridgewater-Raritan High School in New Jersey recognized its graduating seniors with a modified celebration, due to the coronavirus pandemic that forced districts to cancel...
Read more
Wire Reports

Architectural Firm Considers School Buses as Mobile COVID-19 Testing Sites

A team of architects at Perkins and Will’s New York City office developed a plan to retrofit school buses into mobile COVID-19 testing units...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

July 2020

This month’s issue features articles about the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on school bell times and student health...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Does your operation have routing software to help with the “what-if” scenario planning of reopening schools?
56 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.