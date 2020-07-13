Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Home Safety Pennsylvania Law Strengths School Bus Stop-Arm Camera Legislation
NewsSafety

Pennsylvania Law Strengths School Bus Stop-Arm Camera Legislation

By Taylor Hannon

Pennsylvania school districts are now permitted to enter into partnerships with stop-arm camera companies and local police to catch and fine motorists who illegally pass a stopped school bus.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf strengthened the state’s school bus stop-arm camera law on July 1 with the signing of House Bill 364.

While the previous law allowed the installation of stop-arm cameras, School Bus Stop-am Camera Law, Act 159 of 2018, was hard to enforce. An “exorbitant” number of motorists were still passing stopped school buses while students boarded or exited.

Pilot programs conducted by video enforcement company BusPatrol at Allentown School District and Trinity Area School District indicated an additional need to crack down on illegal passers. Allentown logged 205 violations over a nearly four-month period, according to a press release issued by the state.

Related: Zonar, BusPatrol Make Stop-Arm, School-Bus Safety Solutions Free to School Districts

The new legislation, introduced in February 2019, increases the number of buses in districts across the state equipped with stop-arm cameras. Stop-arm camera companies can now enter into contracts with school districts and local police to provide their services free of charge in exchange for part of the revenge generated by the fine.

The law states that motorists who illegally pass school buses will be fined $300 for a violation.

The school district shall receive $250 of the fine, which can be used for the installation or maintenance of the stop-arm cameras. The remaining funds will be split between the police department for reviewing the evidence package and determining that a violation occurred and the state’s School Bus Safety Grant Program. The grant program was established in 2018 and aims to provide automated enforcement of failure to stop for school buses with flashing lights red lights.

Related: Pennsylvania Law Seeks Continued Pay for Student Transporters During COVID-19 Closures
Related: Pennsylvania School Bus Driver Doubles as Santa Claus for the Holidays
Related: Pennsylvania School Bus Driver Stepped on Live Wires, Killed

School Transportation News previously reported on BusPatrol’s and Zonar’s partnership with Chesapeake Public Schools in Virginia. Stop-arm cameras were installed on all of the districts 583 school buses free of charge.

The Pennsylvania law also allows for school buses to be equipped with permanently affixed or removable yellow flashing lights or revolving lights, as determined by regulation of the department. The light shall only be operated when preparing to stop, or when the school bus is stopped and loading and unloading students.

Previous article(Free Webinar) COVID-19 Back to School: Experts in the Trenches
Next articleDespite Student Safety Mantra, Children Keep Dying at School Bus Stops

RELATED ARTICLES

Drivers

FMCSA Relaxes Random Alcohol, Drug Testing Requirements During COVID-19

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is providing leeway to commercial transportation organizations including school districts and private bus companies that can’t satisfy...
Read more
Technology

Alabama Governor Awards $10M to Fund School Bus Wi-Fi Routers

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey awarded $48 million to the State Department of Education in response to COVID-19 challenges, with nearly a fifth of the...
Read more
Operations

Wisconsin OK’s School Bus Barriers to Separate Students from Drivers

Despite a widespread interpretation that the installation of barriers around the driver compartment to help minimize the risk of COVID-19 exposure by staff would...
Read more
Government

Florida Students Ordered Back to In-Person Classes, But Counties Retain Flexibility

Amid the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reporting over 200,000 COVID-19 cases in Florida, county school districts were ordered to reopen for...
Read more
Operations

Hawaii Launches New Online School Bus Pass in Response to COVID-19

The Hawaii Department of Education (HIDOE) released details on a new online bus pass application and payment feature that is designed to provide flexibility...
Read more
Safety

CDC Releases Considerations for COVID-19 Testing of Students in Schools

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued interim guidance to schools on health checking students for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19,...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

July 2020

This month’s issue features articles about the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on school bell times and student health...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Does your operation have routing software to help with the “what-if” scenario planning of reopening schools?
96 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.