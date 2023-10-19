(Free Webinar) On the eBus Express Lane: Navigating Mandates, Incentives, and the Infrastructure Maze

Having recently mandated that 100 percent of newly purchased school buses should be zero-emissions by 2035, California joins a growing list of states pushing the adoption of electric fleets. From Connecticut to Maine, Maryland to New York, a green transportation revolution is unfolding, and school districts are having to plan for a lot of change.

This webinar, featuring insights from ENGIE and San Marcos Unified School District (USD), will help school transportation leaders navigate this major shift by providing an update on funding options and advice on how to ensure timely and smooth deployments.

ENGIE has a long history of supporting schools with a range of sustainable energy solutions, including fleet electrification and eMobility solutions. Along with guest speaker Mike Sawyer, president of the California Association of School Transportation Officials and executive director of transportation at San Marcos USD, ENGIE will discuss:

Government incentives and funding options, including timely Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) programs

The ins and outs of utility funding packages and associated technology restrictions

The need to plan ahead to manage technology integrations, scrappage requirements, and more

The cost, financing, and project management benefits of “turnkey” eMobility solutions

How San Marcos USD plans to leverage $5 million in IRA funds to achieve its fleet modernization

Brought to you by Engie.

REGISTER below:

Presenters:

Mike Sawyer

Executive Director of Transportation

San Marcos Unified School District

Sawyer is also the President of the California Association of School Transportation Officials. He started his career in school transportation in 1999 as a school bus driver at San Marcos USD while attending college. After a few years, he was promoted to Transportation Coordinator. In 2012, Sawyer was promoted to the position of Transportation Director and then Executive Director, where he currently strives to provide the safest and most efficient transportation department for the district. He attended Palomar College and National University, completing a Computer Information Systems program.

Nancy Rorabaugh

Senior Program Development Manager

ENGIE North America

Rorabaugh‘s dedication to California’s K-12 public school districts as well as other public-sector entities throughout California spans close to 30 years, developing and implementing energy efficiency, renewable energy, and electric vehicle projects. Prior to joining ENGIE, Rorabaugh founded Innovative Energy Services, Inc. and served as President at Strategic Energy Consulting. She holds a BS in Marketing and a California B General Building Contractor’s License.

John Paul Jewell

Regional Sales Manager, Northeast

ENGIE North America – Distributed Energy Solutions

Jewell develops energy-saving partnerships, resilient infrastructure, and sustainability strategies with K-12 schools and other public-sector entities. For more than a decade, he’s held positions in environmental affairs and sustainable energy. Prior to ENGIE, he was a Clean Energy Finance Specialist and Research Coordinator at the Environmental Law & Policy Center. He holds a Master of Environmental Management and an MBA from Yale University.