(Free Webinar) Simplifying the E-Rate Process for School Bus Wi-Fi

Are you thinking of implementing Wi-Fi on your school buses for student homework use? Even considering its crucial impact, E-Rate can be a major headache for school districts. Join Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions and Kajeet to explore how your location affects your approach to connectivity and infrastructure planning.

Learn:

What are the benefits of E-Rate

What to consider when planning a new implementation in rural or urban districts

How to effectively navigate the NEW E-Rate application process

What strategies are needed to make informed decisions and optimize your connectivity resources

Session Speakers:

Ben Moebes

Director of Public Sector Sales

Ericsson Enterprise Wireless

Ben Moebes currently leads a sales team that brings 5G connectivity to the Public Sector at Ericsson. He is an award-winning leader with a track record of successes in leading the continued growth of IT sales organizations such as Versa, Aerohive and Ruckus Networks. His background includes breaking new ground in global markets resulting in record breaking revenue metrics and highly profitable new partnerships with major organizations.

Jim Kerr

Principal E-rate Consultant

KB & Associates

Jim Kerr’s technology and marketing experience spans more than 40 years. His skills and capabilities include project management in the area of voice/data communications systems design, selection, and implementation integration, as well as facilities and wiring design, systems integration, and financial analysis. He has placed particular emphasis over the last 25 years on the FCC’s E-rate program and the K-12 education vertical. Since 2009 Kerr has been the Principal Consultant/Owner of KB & Assoc. KB & Assoc. provides E-Rate marketing and consulting services as well as access to its E-Rate SaaS ErateProfitWorks, to Service Providers and Manufacturers. His clients were awarded over $300,000,000 in E-Rate applications in 2023.

Gene Ballard

Director of Strategy

Kajeet

In his role, Ballard is responsible for developing and executing Kajeet’s market-based strategies working in conjunction with Kajeet’s sales, technical, finance and leadership teams. Ballard has over 30 years of experience in Technology Leadership and Strategy, including the last 7+ years with Kajeet, at which time he was instrumental in building Kajeet’s SmartBus Solution as well as other key initiatives including Kajeet’s current E-Rate efforts.