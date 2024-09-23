Monday, September 23, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeWire ReportsMinnesota School Bus Crashes into Corn Field Due to Driver Passing Out
Wire Reports

Minnesota School Bus Crashes into Corn Field Due to Driver Passing Out

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
Stock image.

Dozens of students in New Prague, Minnesota, were left frightened after their school bus suddenly left the road and crashed into a corn field, reported CBS News.

The incident reportedly occurred the morning of. Sept. 16, when a school bus was transporting 50 New Prague students to school.

According to the news report, the driver had passed out behind the wheel causing the bus to crash into the cornfield. The driver, who was not identified at this writing, woke up as the bus went into a ditch. The bus ended up at least 30 yards into the field.

No injuries were reported at the time of the crash.

Rebecca Ausmus, the mother of one of the students onboard the bus, told local news reporters that staffing shortages can make it difficult for drivers to call out sick, but they believe drivers should be under less pressure and should have the opportunity to say if they are unable to come in.

The Scott County Sherrif’s Office stated that neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be factors in the incident. The driver was taken to the hospital for a checkup.

The incident remains under investigation.

Related: Stolen School Bus Chased into Indiana Cornfield
Related: Four People Hospitalized Amid School Bus Crash Into House
Related: Minnesota School Bus Driver Arrested for Alleged DUI
Related: Minnesota School Bus Driver Admits to DUI After Crashing with Students Onboard

Previous article
(Free Webinar) Simplifying the E-Rate Process for School Bus Wi-Fi

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

September 2024

This month's issue highlights the 2024 Technology Super Users, featuring Ron Johnson who utilized his district's technology during a...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2024

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Should students’ cell phones be banned on school buses?
222 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.