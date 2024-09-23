Minnesota School Bus Crashes into Corn Field Due to Driver Passing Out

Dozens of students in New Prague, Minnesota, were left frightened after their school bus suddenly left the road and crashed into a corn field, reported CBS News.

The incident reportedly occurred the morning of. Sept. 16, when a school bus was transporting 50 New Prague students to school.

According to the news report, the driver had passed out behind the wheel causing the bus to crash into the cornfield. The driver, who was not identified at this writing, woke up as the bus went into a ditch. The bus ended up at least 30 yards into the field.

No injuries were reported at the time of the crash.

Rebecca Ausmus, the mother of one of the students onboard the bus, told local news reporters that staffing shortages can make it difficult for drivers to call out sick, but they believe drivers should be under less pressure and should have the opportunity to say if they are unable to come in.

The Scott County Sherrif’s Office stated that neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be factors in the incident. The driver was taken to the hospital for a checkup.

The incident remains under investigation.

