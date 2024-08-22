S.C. School Bus Driver Cited After Hitting Student, Parent with Bus

An Anderson County Schools (South Carolina) bus driver was cited after hitting a child and parent with school bus on Aug. 15, reported WSPA 7.

The incident reportedly occurred when the school bus stopped on Amber Driver to pick up students. According to the driver via the article, there were no students at the bus stop, so the bus began to drive away.

A school districts spokesman Kyle Newton told local news reporters that as the bus was driving away a Midway Elementary School student approach the vehicle from the opposite side and was hit by the bus.

The student was reportedly struck by the bus and knocked to the ground but was not run over. Troppers said the parent of the child was also hit, but all injuries are believed to be minor.

According to local news, the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed on Monday that the bus driver was cited for improperly starting and stopping.

