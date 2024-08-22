Thursday, August 22, 2024
West Virginia School Buses Damaged by Fire

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
Firefighters battle a blaze.
Stock photo.

Pleasant County Schools in Belmont, West Virginia, canceled classes on Monday after a fire near the bus garage damaged some of the fleet.

The district released a statement via social media announcing that they would be closed due to an active fire at a business near the district’s bus garage.

Videos circulated around social platforms, showing the magnitude of the fire. School was cancelled on Monday as a precaution until all buses could be inspected.

Eric Croasmun, director of curriculum, instruction and personnel for the county schools, told local news reporters that inspection revealed the fire had damaged seven of the district’s buses but stated that it could have been a whole lot worse.

In another statement on socials, the district confirmed that school would resume a normal schedule on Tuesday as all buses in use had been inspected and safe for use. For now, the district is using spare buses until the ones that were damaged are repaired.

