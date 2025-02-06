Thursday, February 6, 2025
(Free Webinar) Safety First: Enhancing K-12 Student Transportation Safety with Technology

From the first pickup to the first bell and back, you know that student safety goes far beyond simply getting learners on and off the bus. From managing safe walking routes to verifying student drop-off locations and implementing behavior management systems, it’s crucial to have the right tools in place to safeguard your most precious cargo.

Join TransAct and School Transportation News for a 60-minute webinar on February 27 at 1:00 p.m. EST, where we’ll explore practical strategies for enhancing student safety.

In this webinar, you’ll explore:

  • How technology can contribute to hazard identification and safe routes
  • Best practices for managing bus stop placements and curbside pick-ups
  • The importance of communication with school leaders to ensure student safety
  • How to enhance behavior management on the bus

Presenter/Moderator:

Michael Roche
VP of Customer Engagement and Business Development
EZRouting

With over 13 years of experience as a Director of Transportation for a school district, Roche possesses extensive expertise in overseeing logistical operations and ensuring the safety and efficiency of transportation systems. Transitioning into consulting, he has utilized his knowledge to aid school districts in optimizing transportation operations and implementing software solutions.

Currently, Roche is committed to collaborating with school districts across the country, assisting them in maximizing the benefits of the software and providing comprehensive consulting services tailored to their transportation requirements.

Presenter:

Allen Leonard
Director of Transportation
Fayette County Public Schools

Allen Leonard is the Director of Transportation for Fayette County Public Schools, located in the Atlanta suburbs. With a career spanning 27 years, Leonard has dedicated his professional life to serving the district, beginning his career as a high school social studies teacher and soccer coach, later transitioning into administration. Over a span of nine years, Leonard served as Assistant Principal and Athletic Director at two high schools. He then served as Principal of Starr’s Mill High School for the past nine years before transitioning into his current role in transportation in June of the previous year.

Leonard has gained a comprehensive understanding of the transportation operation within his district, having observed it from multiple perspectives. This experience has afforded him a deep appreciation for the collaborative, hands-on effort required from all stakeholders to ensure the smooth and efficient functioning of the transportation system.

Multimedia

