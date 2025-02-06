Southern California Student Transportation Operations Navigate Post-Fire Fall Out

Following the spread of several destructive wildfires across Southern California last month, transportation operations are just beginning to realize the impact on the students served.

More than 23,700 acres burned during the Palisades Fire, the most destructive fire in Los Angeles City history and third-most destructive in the state. Nearly 18,000 structures were burned, including homes, schools and businesses. At least 12 were killed as of this report. Parts of Malibu and Santa Monica were also devastated.

Neal Abramson, the recently retired transportation director for the Santa Monica – Malibu Unified School District, told School Transportation News that continued road closures were heavily impacting transportation services. Pacific Coast Highway finally reopened on Monday, nearly four weeks after the fire broke out on Jan. 7.

Abramson, who is still involved with the district as a consultant, noted that some school buses had to go 70 to 100 miles around road closures to transport students to and from school. Other school bus routes simply did not run at all.

He said students were displaced in areas where routes can be one to two hours long one way. That has been a challenge to a primarily CNG fleet and a 220-mile range per bus.

Many are still trying to navigate the impact of the fires and how it will affect transportation in the long run. Danielle Press, EverDriven’s chief growth officer, noted the alternative transportation company had yet to see an increase in student riders affected or displaced by the fires, but she anticipates it will come.

“We know affected districts are currently working to understand the impact fires have had on their student’s transportation,” she said, adding that no EverDriven employees or partners were directly impacted by the fires. “We think we’ll see a gradual increase in student riders directly impacted by the fires within the next one to two months.”

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Unified School District, which serves the Pacific Palisades community, helped with the evacuation of students and staff from Marquez Elementary School and Palisades Charter Elementary School, both of which were significantly damaged by fire. An LAUSD public information officer added that some school buses were stuck on Sunset Boulevard, which stretches from Pacific Coast Highway in Pacific Palisades to downtown Los Angeles, due to people abandoning their personal vehicles to flee from the fires.

The district closed schools in early January due to air quality concerns and remained closed for several days. As school reopened, LAUSD added routes and adjusted them accordingly to meet the needs of students. Transportation continues to monitor the situation, the spokesperson added. No information was shared on if facilities or vehicles were damaged.

Several commenters in a Facebook school bus drivers group shared they too were involved in evacuation efforts.

Also on Jan. 7, about 30 miles away, the Eaton Fire broke out. It ultimately destroyed 9,000 structures and damaged another 1,074. The fire, which killed at least 17 people, greatly affected the Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD), which serves Altadena, Linda Vista, Pasadena, and surrounding cities. More than 10,000 students and 1,387 employees lived in the evacuation zones, and many lost their homes.

State Superintendent Tony Thurmond and PUSD announced on Jan. 14 an agreement to provide free emergency housing for over 1,300 PUSD staff whose homes were evacuated within the burn zone of the Eaton Fire.

“Providing housing for impacted school staff is a critical step toward reopening PUSD schools and stabilizing the Pasadena community,” a press release stated, adding that the housing was made available through Airbnb.org, a nonprofit organization founded by Airbnb that connects people to free emergency housing in times of crisis.

School Transportation News asked PUSD if any transportation employees were utilizing the housing but had not received a reply at this report.

Due to school buildings being destroyed, the district announced classes were being moved to various locations throughout the community. The district announced a phased reopening plan starting on Jan. 23. As of this week, all schools have reopened.

Joanna McFarland, co-founder and CEO of HopSkipDrive, said her alternative transportation company is committed to being a part of the recovery and rebuilding efforts.

“It’s an understatement to say that our hearts go out to the students, families, and school teams who have been impacted by the wildfires in Southern California over the last few weeks,” McFarland said. “We know that rebuilding will take time and there are immediate needs for transportation support for displaced students as well as impacted district staff. We are proud to work alongside our partners to arrange transportation for students with just six hours’ notice. Whether a child is temporarily displaced and needs to get to school, a school now is located somewhere new and must route students immediately, or the impacts on district staff make it difficult to fulfill transportation needs the way they once had, HopSkipDrive is able to meet these needs safely and reliably.”

Both fires have been contained and extinguished at this report. However, a new report by UCLA on the economic impact of the wildfires estimates total property and capital losses range between $95 billion and $164 billion. Prior to these fires, California’s most expensive wildfire was the 2018 Northern California “Camp Fire” with an estimated $30 billion in losses.