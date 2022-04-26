Tuesday, April 26, 2022
(STN Podcast E109) The Human Element: Making Things Better For Employees & Customers

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 109

By Claudia Newton

Exciting things happening at STN! The upcoming May issue covers many exciting topics such as smart cameras that can capture actions and provide training opportunities. Be sure to check out our site for numerous scholarship opportunities to attend STN EXPO in Indy or Reno.

Judith Crawford, CEO of the U.S.’s fourth-largest school bus contractor Beacon Mobility, discusses the importance of training and partnerships, marketplace trends, and how to maximize support for both her team and the school districts they serve.

Read more at stnonline.com/tag/people.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Tech Tip from Premier Wireless. 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

