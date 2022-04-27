Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Watch: New Mexico School Bus Flips with 23 Students Inside

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A video was released of a school bus flipping on its side in Alburquerque, New Mexico, reported ABC 13 News.

The incident happened on Feb. 23. A street racer crashed into the back wheel of a bus causing it to flip on its side. The school bus was transporting 23 students from George Sanchez Collaborative Community School.

The video shows a white Ford Mustang slamming into the passenger side of the bus. Students are also seen flying throughout the school bus passenger compartment. They are heard screaming and crying after the bus was hit.

The driver of the Mustang was reportedly identified as 49-year-old Mario Perez, who was allegedly racing a blue Mustang at more than 100 mph minutes before the crash.

According to the article, Perez suffered a broken femur and was reportedly charged with two counts of bodily harm by vehicle. The other vehicle reportedly sped away after the crash.

Of the 23 students on board, seven were reportedly taken to the hospital. Two suffered serious injuries.

