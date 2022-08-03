Wednesday, August 3, 2022
(STN Podcast E122) Nontraditional: Garage Star Talks Being a Female School Bus Technician

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 122

By Claudia Newton

From a Women in Transportation (WiT) panel at STN EXPO Reno to the over 150 nominations received for our 2022 Garage Stars feature, the student transportation industry is filled with amazing, dedicated people. However, a nagging problem remains the lack of new school bus technicians.

Our guests today are from New Albany Floyd County Schools in Indiana. Diesel mechanic Hannah Hunt, one of STN’s 2022 Garage Stars, discusses breaking barriers as a woman in the industry. Assistant director of transportation Mitch Corwin also shares insight into keeping the bus garage staffed amid the technician shortage.

Read more at in our August magazine issue.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

