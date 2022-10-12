Tuesday, October 11, 2022
(STN Podcast E132) “Enhancing Our Ability to Serve”: Supporting School Bus Drivers & Electrifying Fleets

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 132

By Claudia Newton

Ryan, Taylor & Tony talk student security, feedback on the Clean School Bus Program, and federal reconsideration of drug and alcohol rules.

Kristi Harden, executive director of transportation for Cumberland County Schools in North Carolina and a 2022 STN Rising SuperStar, discusses boosting staff training, dealing with a driver strike and upgrading fleet technology.

Kevin Matthews, head of electrification for First Student, reviews the national contractor’s progress with transitioning to an electric fleet and its new consulting arm for districts looking to do the same.

Read more about drivers and green bus.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Conversation with First Student.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

