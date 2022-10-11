Kentucky Man Indicted for Passing School Bus and Nearly Hitting Student

A grand jury indicted ad Lexington, Kentucky man who is accused of nearly hitting a teenager while they were unloading from their school bus, reported WYMT News.

On Sept. 19, Travis Mason,14, was getting off his school bus on Louisville Road, north Frankfort when he was almost hit by an SUV that passed the bus on the right side.

Surveillance video from the bus shows the SUV passing the bus, running off the road and even knocking over a mailbox.

According to the Sheriff’s office, the driver is 56-year-old Mark Kendall of Lexington.

Kendall was initially cited on improper passing charges but on Tuesday the Franklin County grand jury returned a three-count indictment charging him with passing an unloading or loading school or church bus, improper passing and wanton endangerment.

Kendall is reportedly accused of manifesting extreme indifference to human life and wantonly engaged in conduct which created substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to another person.

Kendall received a criminal summons but was not arrested. He is scheduled to appear in Franklin Circuit Court on Nov. 4.

Eddie Campbell, president of the Kentucky Education Association, said he hopes citizens understand that anytime a bus stops, the stop sign is extended and the lights are flashing, motorists need to stop to make sure students get off or board safely.

According to school officials, it has been common for drivers to ignore bus stop arms, with a recent study showing 18 instances occurring in one day.

