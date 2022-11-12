Friday, November 11, 2022
Event News

Gallery: Trade Show Held on Day 4 of TSD 2022

By Claudia Newton

Friday opened with a general session on the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. Veterans Day was also observed with a procession from Frisco ISD.

The Trade Show followed, which included over 60 vendors. Sessions were held in the afternoon and the Q’Straint/Sure-Lok Wheelchair Securement Training closed out the day.

