Gallery: Trade Show Held on Day 4 of TSD 2022

Friday opened with a general session on the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. Veterans Day was also observed with a procession from Frisco ISD.

The Trade Show followed, which included over 60 vendors. Sessions were held in the afternoon and the Q’Straint/Sure-Lok Wheelchair Securement Training closed out the day.

1 of 30

Related: Veteran’s Day Celebrated at TSD Conference, Trade Show with Honorary Donation

Related: Military Standards Can Equal Success in School Transportation, Leaders Share

Related: (STN Podcast E137) Onsite at TSD 2022: Nothing ‘Off the Shelf’ About Specialized Student Transportation