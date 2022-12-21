(STN Podcast E141) Look Back at 2022: A Year of Challenge & Innovation in the School Bus Industry

Join Tony, Ryan, Taylor and Antonio Civitella of Transfinder for a look back at 2022. They recap broad industry conversations on training, security, school bus driver shortages, electric and other energy-efficient buses, federal funding, supply chain hang-ups, technology adoption, student behavior and more.

