Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E141) Look Back at 2022: A Year of Challenge & Innovation in the School Bus Industry

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 141

By Claudia Newton

Join Tony, Ryan, Taylor and Antonio Civitella of Transfinder for a look back at 2022. They recap broad industry conversations on training, security, school bus driver shortages, electric and other energy-efficient buses, federal funding, supply chain hang-ups, technology adoption, student behavior and more.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Multimedia

