Watch: Lights on Wheels Parade 2022

The Dec. 2 Lights on Wheels Parade in Penn Yan, New York, sponsored by the Penn Yan Future Farmers of America and the Yates County Chamber of Commerce, presented a variety of vehicles beautifully decorated with lights and Christmas themes. Some of the vehicles that participated were school buses, tractor trailers, fire trucks and ambulances.

Related: Watch: Christmas Lights On School Bus

Related: WATCH: How to Choose a School Bus Routing Technology Provider

Related: WATCH: TSD 2022

Related: What Holiday Gifts Stand Out From the Rest?