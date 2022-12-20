Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Watch: Lights on Wheels Parade 2022

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

The Dec. 2 Lights on Wheels Parade in Penn Yan, New York, sponsored by the Penn Yan Future Farmers of America and the Yates County Chamber of Commerce, presented a variety of vehicles beautifully decorated with lights and Christmas themes. Some of the vehicles that participated were school buses, tractor trailers, fire trucks and ambulances.

