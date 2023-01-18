Wednesday, January 18, 2023
(STN Podcast E143) Unconditional Love: Supporting School Bus Drivers, Differently-Abled Students

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 143

By Claudia Newton

School bus security is forefront after a 6-year-old student shot a teacher in a Virginia school. Additionally, conversations on drug use rules for school bus drivers and the new EPA Environmental Justice Grants program.

Get your tissues out for this one. Belle Tromp became a school bus driver at the urging of her son who has special needs. Now the director of transportation for Snoqualmie Valley School District, she supports the impact school bus drivers have on children and promotes understanding for differently-abled students.

