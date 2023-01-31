Tuesday, January 31, 2023
(STN Podcast E145) Black History Month: Leadership & Opportunities Realized

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 145

By Claudia Newton

February kicks off Black History Month, which celebrates the accomplishments of black Americans yet also serves as a reminder of the nation’s past—and current—transgressions.

Most black people can share stories of prejudice if not full-out violence because of race, and the same goes with Nicole Portee, the assistant superintendent of operations for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in North Carolina and a former executive director of transportation for Denver Public Schools in Colorado, when she was named School Transportation News Transportation Director of the Year for 2018. She was a product of desegregation busing in Denver in the early 1970s and has worked hard to erase the negative perception of forced busing.

Meanwhile, Ryan and Tony discuss the potential impacts of the credit debt ceiling on the economy and on student transportation—and school bus drivers—in particular.

Read more about leadership.

