Tuesday, January 31, 2023
HomeWire ReportsMinnesota School Buses Destroyed Amid Garage Fire
Wire Reports

Minnesota School Buses Destroyed Amid Garage Fire

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
Stock photo.

Three buses were destroyed after a morning fire broke out in an Isanti County bus garage in Braham, Minnesota, reported KARE News.

Multiple agencies, including the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters from Braham, Cambridge and Mora, reportedly responded to the scene at the Braham Bus Company on Jan. 17.

According to the news article, Public Information Officer John Elder, who was at the scene of the fire, heard several explosions coming from a burning building that housed multiple buses.

The Braham Bus Company reported stated that a total of three buses were lost in the fire and categorized them as “complete loss.”

No injuries have been reported in connection with the fire. Residents have been reportedly asked to stay away from the scene.

Related: Minnesota School Bus Companies Install Cameras to Catch Drivers Ignoring Stops
Related: New Jersey School Buses Catch Fire After Powerline Falls
Related:Florida School Bus Caught on Fire, No Injuries
Related: Minnesota School Bus Service Disrupted Amid COVID Outbreak

Previous article
A Deep Dive Behind the School Bus Driver’s Seat, Administrator’s Desk
Next article
(STN Podcast E145) Black History Month: Leadership & Opportunities Realized

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

January 2023

We're ringing in the new year with the first issue of 2023! Recap some of the topics covered at...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2023

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Do you conduct evacuation training more frequently for students with special needs?
79 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2022 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.