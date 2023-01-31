Minnesota School Buses Destroyed Amid Garage Fire

Three buses were destroyed after a morning fire broke out in an Isanti County bus garage in Braham, Minnesota, reported KARE News.

Multiple agencies, including the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters from Braham, Cambridge and Mora, reportedly responded to the scene at the Braham Bus Company on Jan. 17.

According to the news article, Public Information Officer John Elder, who was at the scene of the fire, heard several explosions coming from a burning building that housed multiple buses.

The Braham Bus Company reported stated that a total of three buses were lost in the fire and categorized them as “complete loss.”

No injuries have been reported in connection with the fire. Residents have been reportedly asked to stay away from the scene.

