Tuesday, April 18, 2023
(STN Podcast E156) Top-Tier Transportation: First Impressions & Student-Centered Service

School Transportation Nation – Episode 156

By Claudia Newton

Review some electric updates and upcoming deadlines to nominate your peers for recognition based on their operations. Nominations are open for Garage Stars and Innovator of the Year.

Persuasion expert Sylvie di Giusto previews her training at STN EXPO Indy on how student transporters can make a good first impression and build trust with the students and parents they serve.

Additionally, Zum CEO Ritu Narayan unpacks how the fast-growing company provides student-focused, carbon-neutral transportation.

Read more about operations.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Conversation with Zum.

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Multimedia

Special Reports

Whitepapers

