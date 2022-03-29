Inaugural Innovator Award Seeks Nominations of Trailblazing School Bus Contractors

School Transportation News will feature a private school bus contractor that exemplifies the adoption of cutting-edge technology and programs.

The magazine is partnering with the National School Transportation Association (NSTA) in conducting the search. Readers may submit an online nomination through April 29 to recognize an individual who works for a school bus contractor company.

Qualifications include making “significant, tangible contributions” to the school transportation industry within the past 12 months. Innovations could include technology implementation, operations, safety and green energy.

“I believe that change begins with the ability to recognize an innovator when you meet one. It is vitally important to share the achievements of our leaders to help elevate our industry. School Transportation News is honored to share this story of innovation with the entire school transportation industry,” said Tony Corpin, president and publisher of STN Media Group.

This year’s winner will be announced at the NSTA Annual Meeting and Convention held July 24-27 in Niagara Falls, New York, and featured in an upcoming magazine article.

<a href="https://stnmedia.wufoo.com/forms/zkuv1ix0ov7cpf/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Fill out my Wufoo form!</a>

