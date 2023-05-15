Monday, May 15, 2023
Horlock Returns to Lead Blue Bird

By Ryan Gray
Phil Horlock, president and CEO of Blue Bird, speaks to attendees at the start of the STN EXPO Keynote Address on July 26, 2016 in Reno, Nevada.
Phil Horlock, president and CEO of Blue Bird, speaks to attendees at the start of the STN EXPO Keynote Address on July 26, 2016 in Reno, Nevada.

Phil Horlock is once again president and CEO of Blue Bird following the resignation of Matthew Stevenson, who is leaving for personal reasons.

Stevenson joined Blue Bird in July 2021 with a background in private equity following the Horlock’s announcement he would retire. Stevenson also assumed the CEO title that November when Horlock officially left. Stevenson will also surrender his seat on the company board of directors.

Horlock, who has served on the Blue Bird board of directors and will continue to do so, was the face of the school bus manufacturer from 2011 through 2021. He oversaw the company’s evolution of its Propane Vision school bus as well as the launch of the electric school bus line. He also introduced Blue Bird Capital Services to provide credit, financing, leasing and loans to customers.

“It’s an honor to be back at Blue Bird,” said Horlock in a statement on Monday. “We have an amazing team in place, and I am looking forward to building off the strong first half performance and driving future growth at Blue Bird. I’m very excited to be rejoining our team in Georgia.

