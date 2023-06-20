Top Transportation Teams Announced

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — The winners of the first Top Transportation Teams award have been announced, with the six winners coming from four states: Indiana, Michigan, New York and Texas.

The winners were divided into two categories, departments with more than 100 employees and departments with no more than 100 employees.

The winners in the over 100 employees category are Franklin Township Community School Corporation in Indiana; Klein Independent School District in Texas and Garland Independent School District in Texas.

The winners in the 100 or fewer employees category are Marshall Public Schools in Michigan; Pembroke Central School District in New York; and South Lewis Central School District in New York.

Transfinder, the leader in school transportation management software, in partnership with School Transportation News, will present the winners with their Top Transportation Teams awards at the STN Expo in Reno, Nevada on July 17. STN is providing a full scholarship to attend the STN Expo to one representative from each of the winning teams, and Transfinder is covering travel and hotel costs for the winners.

The winners were selected solely on the anonymous survey responses of their teams, with those districts scoring the highest in employee satisfaction receiving the Top Transportation Teams designation. The teams were comprised of transportation supervisors, routers, dispatchers, drivers and others considered core to the transportation department. Survey questions covered a variety of areas, including mrale within the department, leadership, safety, and benefits.

Representatives from each of the winning teams will be featured on a leadership panel discussion at the STN Expo on July 17 to discuss what makes a Top Transportation Team. The discussion will be moderated by Transfinder President and CEO Antonio Civitella. Transfinder created the Top Transportation Teams award in response to the inspiring leadership schools demonstrated in dealing with the challenges created by the pandemic.

“When we speak with transportation leaders, visit with them at tradeshows or on their campuses, and read about them in publications like School Transportation News, we constantly see the amazing work they do in extremely challenging conditions,” Civitella said. “Transportation departments deal with safety issues such as illegal passing. They are dealing with a nationwide driver shortage. They are facing more demands from their communities. They are coping with tighter budgets as well. And yet we see these leaders smile, do their jobs and remain passionate about the safe transportation of schoolchildren. I just felt these heroes needed more recognition.”

About Transfinder

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Schenectady, New York, Transfinder is a national leader in intelligent transportation systems, providing transportation management systems and services to municipalities, school districts and adult care facilities. Transfinder award-winning technology routes one in four students in North America. The company is one of the fastest-growing companies in New York’s Capital Region, according to the Albany Business Review. At one point, Transfinder landed on Inc. magazine’s fastest-growing private companies list for 11 consecutive years. Transfinder has offices in Austin, Texas, and Shanghai, China. The software company has repeatedly been named a Best Place to Work, a Top Workplace and Best Company to Work for in New York State. For more information, visit www.transfinder.com.