Monday, July 3, 2023
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E167) Popcorn Machine: Expert Talks Handling Student Behavior on the School Bus

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 167

By Claudia Newton

Ryan and Tony break down governmental interest in school bus Wi-Fi, road safety via automated braking systems and cleaner school buses.

“They’re like kernels ready to pop.” School psychologist and safety/security expert John Van Dreal discusses challenging student behavior and the school bus as an extension of the classroom. He previews his keynote “Youth Aggression: Identifying Risk Factors and Prevention Strategies on the School Bus” at STN EXPO Reno later this month.

Learn more about government and student issues. Read our July issue, out now.

