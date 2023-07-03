(STN Podcast E167) Popcorn Machine: Expert Talks Handling Student Behavior on the School Bus

Ryan and Tony break down governmental interest in school bus Wi-Fi, road safety via automated braking systems and cleaner school buses.

“They’re like kernels ready to pop.” School psychologist and safety/security expert John Van Dreal discusses challenging student behavior and the school bus as an extension of the classroom. He previews his keynote “Youth Aggression: Identifying Risk Factors and Prevention Strategies on the School Bus” at STN EXPO Reno later this month.

