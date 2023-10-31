(STN Podcast E184) New in November: Leadership Awards & Special Needs Training

A preview of upcoming conferences, a rundown of Transportation Director of the Year award winners & more.

Bus Monitor Irma O’Connell (also a 2023 STN Rising Superstar) and Operations Manager Jason Schwartz from Widefield School District #3 in Colorado delve meticulously into necessary staff training for transporting students with special needs.

Read more about special needs.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.





Message from Highland Electric Fleets.



Message from Scraper Systems.



Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.