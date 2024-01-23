Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E194) Take a Pause: Student Fatalities, Utah District’s Electrification Journey

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 194

By Claudia Newton

Danger Zone safety and training are forefront after a Florida student ran back under his school bus and was killed. There’s also a lot of focus on and controversy in federal electrification efforts.

Ken Martinez, transportation manager for Salt Lake City School District in Utah, discusses various aspects of electric school bus implementation, including their impact on students with special needs, troubleshooting charging infrastructure, operating in cold weather,

Salt Lake City School District won a Green Bus Summit Green Fleet Award during STN EXPO Reno 2022.

Read more about safety and green buses.

