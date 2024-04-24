Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeWire ReportsArizona School Bus Driver Assaulted, Student’s Mother Charged
Wire Reports

Arizona School Bus Driver Assaulted, Student’s Mother Charged

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A mother in Mesa, Arizona, has been charged with aggravated assault after hitting her daughter’s school bus driver on April 11, reported Fox News.

A video of the incident shows 27-year-old Hermenegilda Marquez entering a school bus and calling her daughter’s name. She then turns toward the bus driver and begins to curse and yell.

The bus driver is seen telling the woman to get off the bus before picking up the handset on the bus radio. The video shows Marquez then swing the driver, grabbing the radio cord and yanking it while yelling “do something now.”

Other parents that were at the bus stop when Marquez got on the bus had reportedly complained to the driver about not stopping at the right location. Meanwhile, Marquez claimed the bus driver spoke badly about her daughter.

A man that police reportedly identified as Marquez’s boyfriend intervened and pulled her off the bus. However, as she was being removed from the bus, Marquez grabbed the driver’s hair, almost pulling the driver out of their seat.

Police said 11 children were on board the bus at the time of the incident. Marquez was arrested on April 17 and faces a single count of felony aggravated assault on a school employee.

Related: Florida Mother to Press Charges After Daughter is Beaten on School Bus
Related: Boston School Bus Driver Allegedly Assaulted on School Bus by Parent
Related: Arizona Student Found with Gun on School Bus
Related: Arizona School Bus Driver Assaulted on School Bus

Previous article
(STN Podcast E207) Shaman the Goat: Training & Technology to Keep Students Safe On & Around Buses
Next article
Georgia School Bus Crash Video Footage Released a Year Later

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

April 2024

Meet the 2024 Superintendent of the Year, Dr. Joe Gothard of Saint Paul Public Schools in Minnesota. Learn more...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2024

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Do you feel your superintendent values the student transportation department?
163 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.