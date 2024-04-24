Arizona School Bus Driver Assaulted, Student’s Mother Charged

A mother in Mesa, Arizona, has been charged with aggravated assault after hitting her daughter’s school bus driver on April 11, reported Fox News.

A video of the incident shows 27-year-old Hermenegilda Marquez entering a school bus and calling her daughter’s name. She then turns toward the bus driver and begins to curse and yell.

The bus driver is seen telling the woman to get off the bus before picking up the handset on the bus radio. The video shows Marquez then swing the driver, grabbing the radio cord and yanking it while yelling “do something now.”

Other parents that were at the bus stop when Marquez got on the bus had reportedly complained to the driver about not stopping at the right location. Meanwhile, Marquez claimed the bus driver spoke badly about her daughter.

A man that police reportedly identified as Marquez’s boyfriend intervened and pulled her off the bus. However, as she was being removed from the bus, Marquez grabbed the driver’s hair, almost pulling the driver out of their seat.

Police said 11 children were on board the bus at the time of the incident. Marquez was arrested on April 17 and faces a single count of felony aggravated assault on a school employee.

