Multimedia

(STN Podcast E220) The Future: Bus Garage Tech, Illegal Passing Survey, Radios for Safety

School Transportation Nation – Episode 220

By Claudia Newton

Our August issue showcases the 2024 Garage Stars and augmented reality coming to the bus garage. We dissect what the latest U.S. presidential race updates mean to the industry, as well as federal developments affecting E-Rate funding for bus Wi-Fi and the de-classification of marijuana as a Schedule I drug. Additionally, results are in from the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation 12th illegal passing survey.

Michael Ippolito, general manager of School Radio, discusses improving communications, safety and operational efficiency with two-way school bus radios.

Read more about technology.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 

 

Message from School Radio.

 

 

Message from RIDE.

 

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Blue Bird and Generate Capital Appoint General Manager for Clean Bus Solutions Joint Venture
Some Florida Students Will Lose Access to Transportation

