Some Florida Students Will Lose Access to Transportation

Some middle and high school students from Duval County in Florida will be losing their access to transportation this upcoming school year, reported News 4 Jax.

This comes after a policy change. According to the news report, school buses used to pick up students who lived more than a mile and a half away from school. While this will remain for elementary students, middle and high school students will have to live at least two miles from the school in order to get a ride.

Oceanway Village is one of the neighborhoods that could reportedly be affected by this policy change.

The Duval County School Board voted on the busing policy change in May. According to the article, they were originally set to vote on making all students, including elementary, ineligible for busing if they live within two miles of their schools.

However, the board reportedly voted 5-2 to change the policy so it would only apply to middle and high school students.

The district staff stated via the article that cutting off bus transportation for all students who live within two miles of their school would have saved $500,000 to $1 million, while limiting the change to older students will save $250,000 to $500,000.

“We are seeing some cost saving in there but also balancing safety of our youngest students,” said board member Cindy Pearson via the article.

