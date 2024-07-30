Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeWire ReportsSome Florida Students Will Lose Access to Transportation
Wire Reports

Some Florida Students Will Lose Access to Transportation

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

Some middle and high school students from Duval County in Florida will be losing their access to transportation this upcoming school year, reported News 4 Jax.

This comes after a policy change. According to the news report, school buses used to pick up students who lived more than a mile and a half away from school. While this will remain for elementary students, middle and high school students will have to live at least two miles from the school in order to get a ride.

Oceanway Village is one of the neighborhoods that could reportedly be affected by this policy change.

The Duval County School Board voted on the busing policy change in May. According to the article, they were originally set to vote on making all students, including elementary, ineligible for busing if they live within two miles of their schools.

However, the board reportedly voted 5-2 to change the policy so it would only apply to middle and high school students.

The district staff stated via the article that cutting off bus transportation for all students who live within two miles of their school would have saved $500,000 to $1 million, while limiting the change to older students will save $250,000 to $500,000.

“We are seeing some cost saving in there but also balancing safety of our youngest students,” said board member Cindy Pearson via the article.

Related: Missouri School District Offers Parents Money to Drive Students to School
Related: Florida District to Add New Radar System on School Buses to Detect Pedestrians
Related: Florida Man Allegedly Steals School Bus While Drunk 
Related: 3 Ways to Save Amidst Summer Budget Cuts

Previous article
(STN Podcast E220) The Future: Bus Garage Tech, Illegal Passing Survey, Radios for Safety
Next article
FMCSA to Begin Allowing Oral Fluid Collection for CDL Drug Tests

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

July 2024

Learn more about the STN 2024 Innovator of the Year, Dr. Pallav Prakash, director of electrification program management for...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2024

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Have you attended a professional development conference or training this summer?
102 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.