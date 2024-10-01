(STN Podcast E229) October Updates: Green Funding, Cellphone Bans & Special Needs Legalities

Ryan & Tony examine the newly released fourth round of EPA Clean School Bus funding in light of how the school bus industry is responding to clean bus money. Additionally, STN’s October magazine on leadership is out, California passed a student cell phone ban, and Hurricane Helene impacts the southeastern U.S.

Betsey Helfrich, special education lawyer and upcoming TSD Conference keynote speaker, joins Ryan for a lively discussion with perspectives on current stories, trends and legal developments that student transporters should know when providing care to students with special needs.

