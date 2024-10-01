Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E229) October Updates: Green Funding, Cellphone Bans & Special Needs Legalities

School Transportation Nation – Episode 229

By Claudia Newton

Ryan & Tony examine the newly released fourth round of EPA Clean School Bus funding in light of how the school bus industry is responding to clean bus money. Additionally, STN’s October magazine on leadership is out, California passed a student cell phone ban, and Hurricane Helene impacts the southeastern U.S.

Betsey Helfrich, special education lawyer and upcoming TSD Conference keynote speaker, joins Ryan for a lively discussion with perspectives on current stories, trends and legal developments that student transporters should know when providing care to students with special needs.

Read more about special needs.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 

 

Message from IC Bus

 

 

Message from Propane Education & Research Council.

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Special Education Attorney to Discuss Avoiding Legal Hazards of Student Transportation
Celebrate the Resiliency and Reliability of Propane Autogas During 3rd Annual National Propane Day October 7th

