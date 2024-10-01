Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeEvent NewsSpecial Education Attorney to Discuss Avoiding Legal Hazards of Student Transportation
Event News

Special Education Attorney to Discuss Avoiding Legal Hazards of Student Transportation

By Ruth Ashmore
Legal expert Betsey Helfrich presented a keynote session discussing legal considerations when transporting students with special needs. The keynote was given on Nov. 17, 2023 at the TSD Conference.
Legal expert Betsey Helfrich presents a keynote session on Nov. 17, 2023 at the TSD Conference, discussing legal considerations when transporting students with special needs.

Special education attorney Betsey Helfrich returns to Texas for the Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs (TSD) Conference in November with an eye on providing the legal landscape to attendees so they can avoid figurative hazards in the road.

Helfrich has been bringing her legal expertise to TSD Conference attendees since 2019. With increasing diagnoses of students with disabilities, Helfrich aims to equip student transporters the knowledge necessary to determine exactly what they need in their toolboxes to safely transport these students to their destinations. She will be sharing analysis and impacts of recent case law as well as practical day-to-day procedures that can protect transportation departments, minimize liability, and provide the safest care for students.

Helfrich’s keynote “Transportation of Special Education Students: Avoiding the Bumps and Legal Hazards” will be held on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 a.m.

While analyzing the complex world of navigating federal regulations such as the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act for students with disabilities or special needs, bus schedules, driver shortages and substitutes, and the individual needs of the students, Helfrich will break down case law, providing real-life scenarios and rising challenges to provide attendees with the tools and knowledge they need to connect the dots between legalities and their day-to day operations.

Helfrich owns her own practice after formerly serving as the special education department lead for law firm Mickes O’Toole, LLC in St. Louis. She has experience representing school districts in state and federal courts and provides counsel and training on special needs matters, including legal precedents such as Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973.

Save $100 on conference registration with the Early Bird Discount, valid through Oct. 4. Visit tsdconference.com to register and view the conference agenda. The TSD Conference will be held in Frisco, Texas, Nov. 9 through Nov. 12.

Related: Mulick Returns to TSD Conference to Help Student Transporters Better Understand Autism
Related: Behavior Expert Brings Special Needs De-Escalation Tools to TSD Conference
Related: Roadeo Returns to Texas for Hands-On Emergency Training at TSD Conference

Previous article
15-year-old Shot and Killed While Getting Off School Bus in Georgia
Next article
(STN Podcast E229) October Updates: Green Funding, Cellphone Bans & Special Needs Legalities

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

October 2024

Learn more about what it takes to create a Top Transportation Team in this month's cover story. Read articles...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2024

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Is there an increase in the number of school district- or company-owned alternative vehicles for student transportation in your fleet this school year compared to last school year?
0 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.