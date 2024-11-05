Florida Student Shoots Herself While Riding the School Bus

A 13-year-old female student shot herself with a gun while on board the school bus.

A news release issued by the St. Petersburg Police Department said the school bus was transporting 20 students to Tyrone Middle School, a Pinellas School District campus, Tuesday morning at the time of the incident.

The police confirmed that the student had brought the gun onto the school bus but that no other students were threatened or harmed. The student who shot herself was transported to All Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound and was in stable condition at this report.

Police added that officers were able to take possession of the gun and are currently investigating how the student gained access to it.

School Transportation News reached out to the Pinellas School District and received the following statement: “The district’s Student Services counselors, social workers and school-based team members were on-site at the school today to assist students and staff. They will continue to be on-site to provide support as long as needed. The safety of students and staff is the highest priority.”

The school district confirmed that the incident is an ongoing active investigation with the St. Petersburg Police Department. Anyone with safety concerns is encouraged to contact the district.

The district’s website states that the transportation department is dedicated to high safety standard adding that the efforts of students, parents, school staff and bus drivers are all crucial to a safe bus ride. For example, the website includes a form for students, parents and community members to submit transportation safety concerns.

